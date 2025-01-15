His Brother Uses His Second Home Without Asking Permission, So He Wants To Confront Him And Say That What He’s Doing Is Disrespectful

Some people think that just because you are family, you are entitled to all the privileges—even without asking anyone.

This man complains about his brother who would use his property as if it’s his own.

He won’t even ask permission. He would just assume that it’s okay with him.

But it’s not, and now, he wants to confront his brother about it.

Read the story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I confront my brother for treating my 2nd home as if it was a common property? In the past few years, since having kids, my brother started using my second home without asking and barely telling me. I often learned from my parents when he would go there. My home is physically connected to our parent’s home. So I understand the point of seeing it as a “family home” rather than strictly mine.

But all the goods there (the forniture, the appliances, and everything) are mine. I pay the taxes, the repairs, and maintenance. He and his partner started using it as if it was a free hotel. Barely telling me that they booked the flights for next year (and, of course, not asking before booking).

Will I be the jerk if I confront him, explaining that it’s disrespectful? I don’t want to create drama and prevent my parents from having time with their grandchildren. But I still want him to respect me and my place more.

If he couldn’t respect you and your place, it’s only right to suspend his privileges.

