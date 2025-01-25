His Friend Is Constantly Late And Keeps Him Waiting Again, So He Drove Away Without Giving Him A Ride To The Airport

You can only push someone so much…

Until they snap!

Or, in this case, until they drive away.

Was this person a jerk for how they acted?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not giving someone a ride to the airport after agreeing to ? “My friend asked me to give him a ride to the airport and I agreed to do so, but the background is this…

There’s a problem…

He is NEVER ready on time and always late for social meet ups. He asked me for this favor and I said yes but laid down the law with him a week beforehand. I explained that I would give him a ride, but I had something else to do on that day too and that he would HAVE to be ready for the time he asked me to pick him up outside his building. He promised he would be, but I took that promise lightly and planned an extra 15 minutes of waiting time because I knew he wouldn’t be on time. Well that time came and past, as did the 15 minutes of extra time i gave him and still no sign of him.

Later, dude!

I called him twice in the time I was waiting outside and he kept saying he would be 2 minutes. So when the 15 extra minutes was up I drove away and got on with the rest of my day. He called me 20 minutes AFTER I left to say he was outside and asked where I was. I told him I had left and he’d have to make his own way to the airport. AITA for leaving him to sort himself out?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

It was definitely time to go!

You can’t just let someone walk all over you forever.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.