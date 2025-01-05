His Husband Lets Loose And Ignores His Manners After 10 Years Of Marriage, And Now He’s Feeling Disgusted By His Gross Habits

Relationships are bound to evolve over time, but after 10 years of marriage, this husband’s behavior takes a noticeably gross turn.

One man is left grappling with how to address his growing discomfort for his husband’s impolite habits.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my husband to have more manners around me? I (30M) have been married to my husband (41M) for 10 years. I miss when we were dating and we had a certain amount of manners around each other.

But now, manners are very much out the window.

It’s a huge turn off for me to have him belch, fart loudly, sneeze without covering his mouth/nose to where I can smell the sneeze, chew loudly, talk while eating…

The husband can’t help but remember when things were different.

None of these things were done while dating or even in the first few years of our marriage. I understand it’s all basic human functions, but they all just repulse me and I would not have married him if he did these things while dating.

He tries to appeal to his husband, but his husband makes him feel strange for even asking.

I asked him to be more polite around me and he said it was weird for a spouse to ask something like this. I know spouses should be comfortable with this stuff around each other, but I also don’t want to feel the ick about my spouse. AITA?

Relationships may thrive on comfort, but you should never take that familiarity for granted.

What did Reddit think?

Becoming more comfortable in your marriage should not mean losing all your manners.

This commenter affirms he’s not asking too much of his husband.

Some gross behavior is perhaps to be expected, but everyone has their limits.

It’s obvious his husband has the potential to not act like a gross oaf!

Even the most enduring relationships need a little fine-tuning to keep things running smoothly.

The honeymoon phase may be long past, but keeping the spark alive means staying mindful of the little things.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.