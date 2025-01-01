His Mom Made Soup For Thanksgiving, But When He Told His Dad He Didn’t Want To Eat It, His Dad Accused Him Of Ruining Thanksgiving

Holidays like Thanksgiving are about spending time together as a family, and yes, food is a huge part of that.

While many families eat a traditional meal including foods like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, the family in today’s story is a little different.

They don’t do the big traditional meal. Instead, the mom made soup.

The problem is that her college age son wasn’t hungry for soup, and he had no idea it would be a big deal if he didn’t eat the soup.

It was a big deal.

Let’s see why soup on Thanksgiving caused so much drama…

AITA for not eating the soup at Thanksgiving because I wasn’t in the mood for it? I am a college student currently staying at home and commuting before going off to a state college in a few years. Today is Thanksgiving, as many of you know, and I am currently sat up in my room by myself and conflicted. My family is small, and we don’t typically do the big Thanksgiving feast other families do. So it’s more of just a smaller thing where my parents cook and we all enjoy some dinner and have a normal conversation.

He didn’t think soup sounded good.

This issue started when I said I didn’t want to eat the soup my mom had made yesterday. I just wasn’t in the mood for it, so when my mom brought it up saying we would eat that and then other meals later I explained I wasn’t hungry and I thought that would be that. My dad came in a few moments later asking what was wrong, and I explained I wasn’t hungry. He asked if I just wouldn’t be eating at all, and he said I wasn’t allowed to pick and choose what I ate when my mom had spent all day cooking. I understood this and explained that I just wasn’t in the mood for soup but I would eat everything else.

His dad has a point.

My dad then started to ask what was wrong with me, and why I thought that I could just pick and choose what I ate, and that this wasn’t a restaurant. That’s when I spoke and said that I simply wouldn’t be eating Thanksgiving at all. I didn’t see the point especially with the fact if I wasn’t allowed to pick and choose then why eat at all? I would be able to save a conflict afterwards.

He felt like his dad was talking to him as if he were a dog.

My dad then said that it was unfair and that I was ruining the holiday for them, and why couldn’t I be respectful and just come downstairs to eat. I explained again that I wasn’t in the mood for soup and I didn’t know why it was a big deal because I wanted to eat everything else, just not the soup. My dad just started to say fine stay in your room, stay on your phone do whatever you want. He was saying it like you would talk to a dog. Like “stay. Stay. Stay there. Don’t move. Stay in your room.” To which I just went “woof.” Because I was starting to get upset because I like any normal person don’t want to be talked to like I was a dog.

He has no clue why his dad is upset.

He just closed the door, calling me ungrateful along with a few other words and saying how it was wrong I didn’t want to eat as a family and how I did this yesterday. (I went out to the mall with my friends because they were complaining I was in the house too much. I came back late so I told them to eat without me and then I ate when I got home.) Then he said that I was ruining the holiday to which I called out “how am I ruining it when I just don’t want to eat one part of the dinner?” He didn’t reply and just went back downstairs.

He wants to know if he did something wrong.

I want to know if I was in the wrong and if I should apologize? My dad and I have arguments like this in the past that have blown out of proportion but it’s been a while as I have learned when to step away and ignore his taunts to come back. AITA?

I don’t think it was about the soup. I think it was about family spending time together on Thanksgiving and about appreciating the mom’s hard work making the soup.

His dad just wanted to spend time as a family, but he didn’t exactly come out and say that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks not eating one food on the table isn’t a big deal.

This person agrees that the dad made it a bigger deal than it really was.

I agree with this reader. It was probably more about spending time at the table together than the soup.

This reader thinks a guilt trip about soup is crazy.

Maybe he’d want leftover soup.

It would’ve been nice if he at least sat at the table instead of staying in his room.

Kids gonna kid, though.

GOVERNMENT SINGLE MOM TEST – AITA

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.