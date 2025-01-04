His Partner Wanted To Get A New Dog Even When They Knew He Had A Traumatic Experience, So He Decided To Leave The House For A Few Days To Avoid The First Meeting

There’s no doubt in the fact that relationships really do suffer when partners refuse to come to a middle ground for each other.

WIBTA if I leave my disabled partner to handle introducing a new dog I don’t want into our house? My partner (30nb, they/he) and I (32m), have been together almost 10 years. We have a kid who’s almost 10 and a 4 year old dog.

-My partner is disabled so struggles to work and had multiple breakdowns the last time they had a stable job. They currently do freelance work and also have a career goal that is currently expensive and most likely costing us money. -We bought a house when we thought my partner could still work. Multiple things in the house need work, some sooner rather than later, but we haven’t been able to do any of it. -We’re behind or struggling with most of our bills.

-I have a steady, decently well-paying job where I work from home. (I’m terrified that’s going to change with the upcoming political situation, but nothing’s confirmed.) -Our dog is one that they brought home as a puppy as a “surprise” to me after we had to give up the dog that I loved. –We lost that dog he got into a fight with a neighbor’s dog that I tried to help break up. Both dogs were hurt, and so was the owner of the other dog. My partner knows that I’m not over that, have flashbacks still, and have never wanted to have two dogs in the house since.

–This is something they did “for me” despite me telling them at the time that I didn’t want another dog, and certainly didn’t want a certain type of dog. She is all of the things I didn’t want. She has health issues that mean she has to be on a prescription diet that’s incredibly expensive, and we haven’t been able to follow up on her problems because of how expensive the vet is. –Until I made it A Problem, I was doing most of the work to care for her. She’s still not getting the care I think she needs (brushing, nail trims) regularly.

-We both have mental health problems, trauma, etc. They’re getting therapy and medication, and support me doing the same, but I can’t bring myself to justify the expense. -They’ve recently lost a lot, and they have had multiple breakdowns. It’s also a really bad time of year for them.

Now, for what’s got me posting: they’re bringing home another dog today. It’s some kind of small dog. I’ve been shutting down or dissociating when they talk about it so I don’t have a lot of details. I’ve told them I don’t want this dog, I’ve told them why. I even tried telling them what I needed in order to feel ok about us getting another dog. This all lead to the breakdowns I mentioned before, and some help with our current dog.

Ultimately, I knew that a dog was happening if I wanted it or not, and it was just going to come down to how many people in their family and our friends hated me before then. Everyone keeps talking about how they should have another dog and how great it would be. Apparently even their counselor said getting this dog would be therapeutic. So I’m thinking about leaving for a few days to stay somewhere else while they introduce the two dogs. It would just be them needing to take care of the two dogs – but that will probably be really physically tough on them. WIBTA?

