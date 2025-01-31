Supervisor Didn’t Like The Way Employee Wrote Reports, So He Let Her Write All Of His Paperwork

We’ve all had to deal with co-workers like this before…

You abhor my calligraphy? Oh gosh, thank you so much for doing my paperwork! “I work for one of the most boring museums within the most touristically overrated piece of Spanish land. My job is “security and service assistant,” which is the fancy resume-hype fodder way to say I’m one of the people that intermittently stands still in a corner and wanders around to make sure no one touches anything and to sporadically answer where’s the bathroom, among other minutiae. Such minutiae includes writing down in a file by hand any incidences of any kind and the time they took place. Like when we started or ended our shift, “14:51 we called out a visitor because they touched X”, anything you can imagine. We work in a team of many similar assistants, and a coordinator, which strictly speaking is the very same but works more hours and have few extra duties, which as per policy and our actual boss’ word, she’s NOT our boss.

Only does the same as us plus gives aid in coordination-reliant stuff such as managing schedules to avoid incompatibilities. However, she and her husband who happens to be 2 steps below the CEO of this security company, likes to act like and believe otherwise, granting her the antagonism of this story. Despite her gender, I will refer to her as “Bob” as her head carries the exact same hairstyle of Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons, down to the color (even if less vibrant). I’ve been working here months before Bob, and when she started, already didn’t like me and behaved like she knew how to do the job better than me. This despite the time difference and many negligences from her side in a job so easy and simple that for one to mess up you pretty much have to do it on purpose.

This resulted in tons of childish beef and harassment from her side that is ongoing still to this day, years later. Down to having committed stuff that should have gotten her fired (yet our higher ups for some mysterious reason happen to be much more tolerant towards her antics than any other’s negligences).

Such got even worse when Bob learnt I am a man who loves male genitals and more so the most beautiful non-binary person who has ever graced the Earth. Not a coincidence as Bob confirmed it herself. She felt the need to remark that I made God angry right before berating me as she hypocritically sinned about not loving thy neighbor. During these years she kept looking for ways to undermine my morale and any atom of error from my side to get me fired. Turns out I’m so good at my job she “had” to try lying once (incidence not worth narrating for the purposes of this post), the museum considers me vital as I’m the only one that knows english to a conversational level within the assistants, and she’s not my true boss anyways. Bob can’t fire me herself.

She kept micromanaging, disrespecting, and commit other annoyances and negligences there and there as years passed. Sometimes bordering the illegal. During this last month and a half, my hand has been more faulty than usual, and I accidentally provoked scribbles within our file, crossing out words I wrote wrong like “we cllaed otu” instead of ‘called out’ or whatever. All of us gotta do that because our file has some sort of cool paper below each regular paper that copies what’s been written in the top one. Security companies uses these to avoid any mischievous shenanigan, and consequently the usage of Tipp Ex-like white tape is forbidden as would make the copy confusing.

Bob took notice of this, and proceeded to insult me and my doctor prescription-tier penmanship. Calling me useless, saying I was doing it on purpose, and that one should be a professional and keep these things as clean as possible. Even though both my chronic tremors in my hand, and my dysgraphia worsened by the former plus stress; that is simply not possible for me. So, she ripped out the file, started a new one as she copied what the previous one had written, by herself. Threw the older one to the garbage and later asked the rest of the team to put their signatures in again (only thing each person has to do individually no matter what for obvious reasons) “because he writes like a toddler”. The team didn’t react too well but closer to an “alright then”, as they were very well aware of my infamous calligraphy. The same happened more than a handful of times during this period, which prompted me to suggest that I could simply write what’s strictly obligatory from my side (signature and name) and tell her to write for me any incident I would have originally written by myself. Bob didn’t react with excessive serenity, and apparently that summoned her imaginary cartoon lightbulb on top of her super hairy head, as she phoned our actual boss to talk about this ongoing matter. Instead of just giving a simple response “she’d come by to judge better” (our boss likes to come by herself on whatever as much times as possible as this leaves less incidents in writing giving her more lee-way for manipulation. Bob isn’t the only unfavorable person within the company). Finally, true boss comes after finding room in her not really tight schedule, and we both describe to her the situation at hand, and even are able to show some examples. Without bothering to think much, made my day with her words: “I agree with you Bob, but also with him. We should keep these as clean as possible, and he’s unfortunately clinically unable to do reliably keep it that way. As coordinator of this team, you, and only you, should be trusted for this.”

And so our new way to do the manual paperwork was put in place! I would have to get the walkie-talkie and “Bob! Whenever you could be able to, please write down ’11:10 Visitor accidentally stained the floor.’ Thanks.”, “Bob! I’m taking my rest, remember to note it and its duration down. Thank you.” She attempted to ask other coworkers to write the stuff but they rightfully complained quoting the words of our actual boss. “You, and only you, should be trusted for this”. And even attempted to apologize and say my writing wasn’t ‘that’ bad, but our boss also agreed on it being bad and provoking unwanted messes, so… It isn’t much, but for once during this almost half a decade working, here, finally, I (or better said, her sole self) was the one that managed to put a minor, yet constant annoyance to her job, instead of the opposite. Not much of any sort of big scale fallout like most stories on this sub, aside of her not liking me gradually more. But she already was doing that by herself anyways so I just relish on victory finely and nicely. I guess I should include that she requested a medical file to prove and verify that I suffer dysgraphia and wasn’t faking this to annoy her. Shouldn’t suppose much problem but hey, free paid day to go to the doctor!”

