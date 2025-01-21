His Teacher Wouldn’t Let Him Go To The Bathroom, So He Let Out An Incredibly Loud And Smelly Response



When you have to go, you have to go.

For some teachers, that rule doesn’t apply to their students.

See how the student in this story might make some teachers rethink their bathroom policy.

Refuse to allow me to go to the bathroom? Okay then! During the seventh grade I had a history teacher (Mr. G) that wouldn’t really let students go to the bathroom after he put large restrictions on bathroom usage. I was kind of ticked but there wasn’t anything that I could do about it.

That was about to change.

One day during class I just really, REALLY had to fart. I didn’t want to do it in class so I asked Mr. G if I could do it in the bathroom but he wouldn’t let me. I asked him again but he just told me to sit down. Little old me was pretty mad that my teacher was putting restrictions on my bladder. I was so mad that I did as he told me to. However, before I did, I asked him one more time and he still dismissed me so I went to my desk and then I farted. It. Was. Glorious. It was the most gaseous and loudest fart I had ever let out.

Then it had an even bigger impact.

After I farted people had to cover their noses with their shirts because it was SO SMELLY. Even Mr. G did and everyone in the room was so disgusted by what just transpired. Afterwards, with a smirk on my face, I turned to Mr. G and asked him again if I could go to the bathroom. He then blushed and said I could. And after that day during next period he lifted the restrictions.

Here is what people are saying.

Well played.

He became a teacher to control kids.

“The fumes” – LOL!

Good! Serves her right.

I’m glad you didn’t have to endure that and glad your parents support you.

I’m glad to see that a lot of kids are taught to stick up for themselves.

These policies are just awful.

