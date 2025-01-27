His Wife Wants Him To Shower Before Going To Bed, But He Prefers To Shower In The Morning Instead

What time do you usually take a bath?

And does it matter if your spouse has a specific shower time, too?

This man is complaining that his wife wants him to take showers at night.

Should he give in to her request?

AITA – Wife demands I shower at night not AM, calls me disgusting My wife demands that I shower at night or else I am not allowed in the bed. She says I am disgusting and it's unattractive.

This man insists that he’s clean and doesn’t need to shower before bedtime.

I sometimes like to shower in the morning when I am already tired at bedtime. I work in a clean office setting, and all of my dirty articles of clothing are obviously off before I try to go to bed.

He thinks she’s being too controlling.

If I was covered in dirt or something, I would shower. But I'm not. AITA or is she being controlling?

Not everyone likes to shower at night.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person agrees that it’s perfectly normal.

While this user shares their thoughts about body odor.

She has nothing to complain about, says this person.

Here’s a valid point.

And finally, this person says just shower when you want.

At the end of the day, does it really matter when and how many times you shower?

