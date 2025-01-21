hMPV Is Spreading, So Here’s The Truth About What It Is, How It’s Caught, And How Concerned You Should Be About It

After the catastrophic effect that the Covid-19 pandemic had on many of our lives and societies, it’s natural that we’re still a little anxious when it comes to hearing about new viruses that are circulating around the world.

Though the seclusion may have suited some, others were scarred by the lack of social contact in the years 2020-2021, so will be hoping and praying that lockdown is not something that happens again, at least not in our lifetimes.

And that’s before you even consider all the lives lost to the virus, and all the people who suffered in other ways too.

So if your ears have pricked up, anxiety settling in your stomach at news of a new virus spreading through China recently, you’re not alone.

But thankfully, despite its super clinical sounding name, hMPV is not likely to be the next Covid-19 – and it’s not new to scientists and clinicians, either.

In fact, according to an article from the World Health Organization, hMPV has been known and treated for over 20 years:

“It was first identified in 2001 and has been spreading among people for many decades. It is found around the world.”

And it’s not as serious as it sounds either. In fact, you might have had this virus before without realizing. That’s because it is one of many viruses that causes the common cold, and is particularly common in – but not limited to – infants and young children.

So any of the many times since 2001 that you’ve had some of those all-too-familiar cold symptoms – a cough or a fever, a runny nose, sore throat, and head or body aches – it could have been a case of hMPV infecting your body.

Of course, just like other upper-respiratory viruses, while hMPV will likely just cause a cold in most people, in some it could trigger more serious symptoms. That’s because people in some risk groups may find themselves more likely to develop complications from the virus, like pneumonia or bronchitis. You’re more at risk of these things if you already suffer from conditions including asthma, COPD, or are immunosuppressed.

The World Health Organization advise people to stay at home and take care of themselves as they would with the common cold, if they do find out that they have a case of hMPV, but to stay aware of the following complications too:

“It can make a few people quite sick, causing infection of the lung (pneumonia) or inflammation of the airways to the lungs (bronchiolitis, bronchitis). Symptoms of more severe disease include wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness, severe fatigue, dehydration, or a persistent fever that does not improve. If someone is experiencing any of these severe symptoms, they should seek medical advice.”

For most of us, though, recovery from hMPV just involves self-care and plenty of hydration. The key factor is to stay home when you’re unwell: not only does this prevent you from overexerting your body, giving it some much needed time to rest and heal as it purges the virus from your body, it also protects others too.

Since you don’t know who around you – in the street, in the store, in your office, or even in the doctor’s waiting room – suffers from other conditions or a weakened immune system, there is plenty that you can do to protect them from hMPV. Beyond just staying home, the WHO advise covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and washing your hands thoroughly. Keeping spaces well-ventilated can protect others too, as can wearing a mask if you do have to go outside, to contain the viral particles that you might otherwise transmit.

Unlike many upper respiratory viruses, hMPV can be caught all year round. While we might associate the common cold with the chillier months – as is the case with some other conditions – hMPV circulates throughout the year, albeit at lower levels in the warmer months.

But luckily, there is plenty that you can do to avoid catching this annoying virus.

The good news? You’re likely doing most of these things already.

The World Health Organization advise the following, when it comes to preventing hMPV: wear a mask in crowded areas, open a window where possible, wash or sanitize your hands regularly – and don’t touch your nose, mouth or eyes without doing so.

Additionally, healthy living is one of the best things you can do to keep all kinds of illnesses at bay. With good sleep, nutrition and regular exercise, your immune system will be stronger, helping to keep you safe and well long into the future.

And if you do find yourself with the sniffles, take care of yourself: you deserve it.

