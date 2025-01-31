Home Buyer Arrives One Day Before The Property Is His And Refuses To Leave, So The Seller’s Grown Up Kid Gets Revenge On The Buyer

If you buy or sell a home there is a specific time and day that you agree on making the transfer. It would be quite rude for a buyer to show up before that time when the sellers are still living in the home.

That’s what happened in today’s story, and the sellers weren’t about to let him get away with it.

Find out how they got very petty and satisfying revenge.

Petty revenge home sale When my parents retired they moved a few thousand kilometres away. The sale went well, final walk through was supposed to be at 4 pm on whatever day, this was about 30 in the early 90’s so some things are a little vague. Growing up in the burbs we never locked our doors.

The buyer showed up early.

The days before the walk through, I helped my parents pack a few things, but the movers did most of the packing the day before. The only things left unpacked were my parents bed, a couple of suitcases etc, for their drive to their new place. 8 am on the occupancy day, the buyer walks into my parents home while they’re getting ready to leave. My mother was in the shower, dad was eating breakfast.

OP to the rescue!

Dad, a big guy, had confronted the guy and said he’d beat his butt if he didn’t leave right now. The realtor was absolutely no help. Naturally my parents freaked out and called me a bit later.

This sounds like a lot of work, but it was worth it to OP.

So I did what any 22 year old jerk would: I removed every light fixture and left them on the living room floor. I had removed every light bulb and left them around the house , even a couple in the heat vents. I removed every switch plate and left them in the kitchen sink. The little screws they use were sprinkled around the house. I peeled off every sticker on the electrical breaker panel so you couldn’t read which breaker fed which room. I took the TV antenna rotor (it’s the thing that turned the tv antenna on the roof allowing you to tune in different stations), it wasn’t in the sale contract. I removed the dishwasher turned off the water to it and put it back in. I removed all the doorknobs and tossed them all into the crawlspace.

The buyer couldn’t back out.

The buyer tried to back out, but when my dad said go ahead I’ll call the police about you breaking and entering this morning, and technically nothing has been damaged or removed. Good luck with that, they got the check at 4:00 as scheduled from the notary.

That buyer had a lot of nerve, but so did OP! That’s a lot of very detailed revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Perhaps the real estate agents were to blame.

I kind of feel bad for the home buyer.

