Homeowner Shared What He Always Does With His Garbage Man During The Holidays. – ‘I got a little tip for you.’

by Matthew Gilligan

My dad tips his garbage man every Christmas and now I’m beginning to understand why…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why he slips his garbage man a little cash during the holiday season.

And we think a lot of people are gonna hop on this trend!

The TikTokker told viewers, “I got a little tip for you, if you give your garbage man a Christmas card with money in it, he will throw anything away.”

And he does mean ANYTHING.

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And this viewer spoke up.

A word of advice…

