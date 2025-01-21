Homeowner Shared What He Always Does With His Garbage Man During The Holidays. – ‘I got a little tip for you.’
by Matthew Gilligan
My dad tips his garbage man every Christmas and now I’m beginning to understand why…
A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why he slips his garbage man a little cash during the holiday season.
And we think a lot of people are gonna hop on this trend!
The TikTokker told viewers, “I got a little tip for you, if you give your garbage man a Christmas card with money in it, he will throw anything away.”
And he does mean ANYTHING.
Check out the video.
@nattydad1
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker shared a story.
And this viewer spoke up.
A word of advice…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.