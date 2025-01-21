Homeowner Shared What He Always Does With His Garbage Man During The Holidays. – ‘I got a little tip for you.’

My dad tips his garbage man every Christmas and now I’m beginning to understand why…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why he slips his garbage man a little cash during the holiday season.

And we think a lot of people are gonna hop on this trend!

The TikTokker told viewers, “I got a little tip for you, if you give your garbage man a Christmas card with money in it, he will throw anything away.”

And he does mean ANYTHING.

Check out the video.

