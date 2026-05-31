Guy Moves Out of Apartment in the Middle of the Night, but the Next Tenants Complain to the Landlord About a Horrible Smell

Imagine renting an apartment from a stereotypically awful landlord who doesn’t fix things when they break and tries to keep your security deposit when you leave. Would you live there for quite awhile, move out as soon as possible, or get revenge before leaving?

In this story, one guy was in this exact situation. He moved out, but he also got revenge.

The best type of revenge is often fairly easy to pull off yet very effective and long lasting. That’s exactly the kind of revenge you’re about to read about! Oh, and did I mention that it stinks? Not in the sense that the story is bad or the revenge is bad but in the literal attack on the nose sense of the word.

All I can say is that I’m really glad I didn’t move into this apartment after the first tenant moved out!

Keep reading for all the details.

Landlord pays for his mistakes My friend told me this story that occurred in Boston, circa 1990’s. Guy signs a lease and moves into an apartment. 6 months into it the landlord is not holding up his end of the deal, not taking care of the place, despite being asked multiple times. He gives them a hard time, so they plan out a a long-con.

They move out, but they clearly left something behind.

After it’s all set they move in the middle of the night, without paying last month rent, but he keeps the deposit. With a high student population of Boston, he quickly he finds new tenants. But after a week they complain of a smell that they can’t find the source of, but he does nothing. It grows worse and worse until he eventually stops in to take a look.

The smell got worse.

It’s pretty bad by now, and they isolate it to one room, but can’t find it. Again, he does nothing. So, they move out too without paying last months rent. The odor is so horrible that now its impossible to move anyone else in.

Eventually, they found the smell.

He hires a exterminator and they eventually find that it’s inside a wall. The original tenant was so angry that he removed a piece of drywall, packed it with packages of sirloin, replaced the drywall, and repainted over it.

That was some seriously stinky revenge!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I haven’t seen that movie.

Here’s another suggestion for stinky revenge.

Why waste money?

Here are a couple more stinky revenge ideas.

Nothing is worse than an attack on the senses, and while you can close your eyes if something is too bright or put on noise cancelling headphones if something is too loud, you can’t do a lot to fix something that stinks except for finding the source of the smell and getting rid of it.

It was pretty intense to actually cut a piece of drywall to hide the meat in the wall. No wonder they had a very hard time finding the source of the smell. While there would’ve been easier options, this was definitely one that worked for quite awhile.

I wonder what the exterminator thought when he looked in the wall and saw what was causing the smell. He may have expected to find something had died in the wall. That’s not too far from the case.

This was certainly an effective way to cause the landlord to lose tenants.