Homeowners Called To Have Their Water Tank Filled, But They Clearly Didn’t Understand That It Was Too Full To Hold All Of The Water They Requested

Some people really don’t seem that smart. You explain important instructions to them. They claim they understand, but then they ignore the instructions.

That’s exactly what happens in today’s story, and the homeowners who ignore the instructions can only blame themselves; although, they try to blame everyone else.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

How much water do you want… exactly? I deliver bulk water to people who don’t have access to city water or their own private well. For nearly all customers its a simple process, either they call for deliveries, or they have agreed to automatic deliveries. When I show up, I hook the truck up to the fill pipe and start pumping and either listen at the vent or hook up to an installed alarm in order to know when the holding tank is full.

One customer had an interesting setup, but it seemed to work.

This particular customer had their holding tank installed in a small utility room next to their living room and didn’t install a vent to the outside, and refused to allow us to install an alarm because they didn’t want us to put the 1/4 inch hole in the wall to run the alarm wire. Solution? They call when they need 2000 gallons of water and we show up and pump exactly 2000 gallons of water. This procedure worked without flaw for over a decade. Literally hundreds of deliveries with no issue.

They made sure the new owners understand the instructions.

Que owner deciding to sell. We are contacted by the new owners and set them up as a new account and head over for our first delivery and meeting. We especially go over the issue with us being totally unable to tell when the tank is full. We offered to install the alarm again for free, but they declined. So we let them know when they call for water they MUST be sure they have enough room in the tank for 2000 gal. Or to let us know how much water they have room for. We went over this several times and they laughed saying they understood and would be calling when they were below the 2000 gallon mark.

They were skeptical that the homeowners really needed water already.

Two weeks go by, and we receive a message on our answering machine from the new customer, no gallon amount is specified. This set off a warning bell though because it was a household of two, and its only been two weeks since we filled them last. Thats HIGHLY abnormal. We expected more like five weeks.

It was impossible to get someone on the phone.

So we call back just to double check. No answer so we leave a message asking for confirmation. Couple hours later we try again. By the next day we had left four messages asking to confirm that they were ready for a full load. No reply.

They called for water, so they’ll deliver water.

Well, they did call so boss sends me out. I nock on door as a last attempt, still no answer so I hook up, start the pump and set the timer so I don’t over pump while reading my book. 15 minutes later I hop out to check the water meter, 1700 gallons. I’ll watch for the next couple minutes and shut it down.

Turns out someone was home after all.

Thats when I hear the front door burst open and the woman who bought the house and had called us in yesterday is SCREAMING to shut the water down. There is water everywhere! What the hell are we doing! This woman has been ignoring our calls and even ignored me at her door and now she is screaming at me.

She apparently didn’t understand that there wasn’t room for all that water.

Apparently she had called when the tank was half full instead of down below the mark showing where the 2000 gallons is. And just disregarded all our messages and didn’t feel like talking to me when I nocked. So now she has 700+ gallons of water in her living room. Boss was called out so she could scream at him. Husband came home from work so he too could scream at us… for reasons I guess.

They’ll have to get their water somewhere else.

They made a lot of demands about how we were going to pay to fix it… nope. Boss laid down how we saw the situation: you can keep the water free of charge just don’t call us for water anymore. Yall are too stupid to work with. Never heard from them again. Lol broken heart.

That sounds like a huge mess to clean up, but it was definitely the homeowners’ fault.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This is a very good question.

Another water delivery driver weighs in…

Installing an alarm shouldn’t be optional.

