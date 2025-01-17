Horrible Neighbor Wouldn’t Allow A Homeowner To Get Any Repair Work Done In Their House, So The Neighborhood Worked Together To Get Revenge When The Neighbor Wanted To Sell Their Property

Sometimes becoming the reason for someone else’s suffering can really bite you back.

This story is a proof of that when this guy’s neighbor didn’t allow another neighbor to carry out their construction work in peace.

Check out the full story!

Complying with permission to the minute My neighbours are mostly lovely. Even the one called, for his love of chainsaws, Leatherface. Lovely chap, always willing to help out, especially if there’s a fallen tree or overgrown hedge!

This is where it gets bad…

Leatherface and Mrs bought a rundown old house, really only fit for demolition and rebuild, next door but one to the only really horrible neighbour, known as Bootface. Bootface is LOUD, screams at her kid, partner, dogs never stop barking, escape and try to attack anyone they can. A general pain..

GEEZ! She really wasn’t letting this go…

Bootface put a long, detailed, whingy objection to Leatherface’s planning application, including a request there be no work before 8.30am, and only weekdays, due to noise. It’s farming land all around so there’s often early to late noise if the season is right for harvest, plowing, spreading stinking shit or whatever. It’s not the suburbs.

Things were fine for a bit…

Planning permission is granted, with a condition of no noisy work before 8.00, Monday to Saturday. Bootface is even more miserable and unpleasant. Leatherface makes sure he always makes random noise right on 8.00, because he can. I’m pretty sure he just whacks a metal hammer on a metal pipe, or runs his chainsaw collection up to make sure they’re ready for helping any other neighbours.

That’s INSANE!

Bootface abuses Leatherface’s delivery drivers and posts vitriol on local groups, then tries to sell her house for ages and fails, possibly partly due to neighbour disputes she is obligated to disclose. When a sale is finally underway, knowing how keen Bootface is on planning procedure, someone reports her for breach of planning and she has to apply for retrospective permission, which takes a few months.

UH OH…

Permission doesn’t come through until just after the date the buyers would have saved a big chunk of money, due to stamp duty holiday. They pull out. Bootface is stuck with a house she can’t sell, with all her neighbours notified of her planning breach, and Leatherface’s regular 8.00 clang clang clang, knowing he and her are perfectly compliant, now, with all permissions.

That must have been a lot of trouble!

But at least the horrible neighbor got what they deserved!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user has another funny idea!

This user thinks this guy could have gotten rid of the annoying neighbor.

This user thinks the good neighbor deserves to be friends with them.

This user has a good analogy of the situation.

This user has mixed reviews regarding the noise being made.

If only these neighbors had gotten to a middle ground with their agreement, things wouldn’t have escalated like that!

People just never learn.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.