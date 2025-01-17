Human Resources Told This Supervisor That They Will Handle His Incompetent Employee From Now On, So He Agreed And Sent Him Up To Them Every Chance He Got

Some employees think they can get away with anything by always playing the victim.

Ok HR….he’s your problem now This tale revolves around my time as a supervisor in a call center and my malicious compliance with the HR. There was an employee who didn’t like me. Let’s call him Jamers. Jamers was a new hire, probably about 21 at the time. He’s a young kid, whom, you could tell grew up privileged and entitled. But, hey, I didn’t do the hiring, and everyone deserves a chance starting out somewhere. I just wish this guy was hired somewhere else.

This was how Jamers would act in the office.

Now, I prided myself as being a fair guy, friendly, and understanding. Jamers, however, was always the victim and nothing was ever his fault. A customer complained on his service, not his fault. Incorrect information given, he was told the wrong information. Called off, something had come up beyond his control. On and on, it went with him. Nothing ever his fault.

This man had to correct him in one of the calls he took.

The issue with me came when I had to correct him on a call he took. The information he gave was so incorrect and potentially damaging to the client. I had to call the client and give them the correct information. While apologizing for the misinformation Company policy, at the time, caused this to be an automatic write up.

He talked to Jamers privately and explained why he had a write-up.

I brought Jamers to an office, door opened mind you, to tell him he was being written up and why. At first, it started with every excuse in the book. Then, it followed by him asking why I was being hostile and mean (I wasn’t), and why was I yelling. Again, I wasn’t, and the door was left open so there would have been multiple witnesses He refused to sign the write up. That’s fine, it would go in his file regardless.

But Jamers went to HR and told them he was yelled at.

As we were done, he marched up to HR. About half and hour later, HR called me into their office. They, they asked me why I yelled and cussed at Jamers. WTH?! Now, my bad for not having another sup with me when writing him up. But everyone would have heard me yelling had it happened. I’m a big guy and my voice carries.

HR decided to deal with Jamers from then on.

I denied this, of course. HR told me they were throwing out this write up, since to them, it wasn’t a big issue. This act effectively neutered me, which caused ripple effects. It was now known that if I did my job, HR would just reverse anything I did. HR also told me from here on out, if Jamers had an issue or infraction, they would handle it.

So, he made sure to send Jamers to HR whenever he had any issues.

Ok, so here is where the malicious compliance comes into play. They had zero idea how many side conversations and other crap I had to deal with when it comes to Jamers. Needed to call off, sorry, go talk to HR. Got a complaint, I’d tell him to go to HR, and I’d send them an email why. Requesting a day off, off to HR you went.

It drove them insane!

It became a fact that HR had to deal with him once to twice a day for months. Anything even slightly minor, I sent him to HR. I know it was driving them insane, as they hated to be bothered.

HR invited him for a meeting.

Finally, HR asked me to have a meeting with them. They told me Jamers called off and he was going to be put on a final, and they wanted me to do it. I reminded them they asked to be put in charge of him. We came to a compromise (as I wanted to play nice), and said we both would.

And finally, Jamers quit.

Jamers was brought to the office, and told he was being put on a final for attendance. But, again, he said it wasn’t his fault. He cried and had to go to the doctor. HR asked for his doctor’s excuse. He said he would bring it tomorrow. The next day, Jamers came in to HR and said, “This isn’t working out. I quit.” HR got a hint of what I dealt with and the trash took itself out. I love the justice.

