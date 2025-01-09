Husband Complains About Wife Parking Too Far From The Store, So They End Up Walking Even Farther After She Moves The Car To The Farthest Spot In The Lot

When it’s freezing outside, the last thing you want is to walk a long way to get inside.

So, what would you do if your spouse parked far away, and when you pointed it out, they decided to make things even worse just to prove a point?

In the following story, one man has this very experience with his wife. Here’s how it all played out.

Parking compliance I live in Ohio. It’s getting colder and colder. So, I’m riding in the car with my wife and kids, driving to a local pharmacy to use the ATM. My wife pulls into the parking lot, drives past about four random open spots, and parks at the side of the store about 15 spots away from the front doors. Our conversation went something like this.

Frustrated, he commented about how far away she parked.

Me: Jeez, could you have parked farther away from the door? Wife: Just run in, or we’ll be late for the party. Me: Okay, love you. Wife: Love you too.

While he was inside, she moved the car.

So, I got inside and waited because there was someone at the ATM. I get a text from her saying, “I moved the car for you,” with a lot of heart emojis, etc. I use the ATM and walk outside, but wouldn’t you know it? She did move the car for me! She moved it to the complete back end in the last spot of the entire lot.

Too funny! Bet he won’t say anything next time.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

Ditching his wife would be even worse than this.

Too funny!

This person thinks this same thing will happen to them.

He had a similar experience with his wife.

Never question your wife! As this guy proves, it won’t end well for you.

