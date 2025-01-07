Husband Gets Promoted At Work And Wants A Celebration Dinner At His Favorite Restaurant, But His Wife Refuses To Go Because There Is Nothing She Wants To Eat

Celebrations are meant to bring families together, but sometimes, one wrong decision can leave someone feeling left out.

So, what would you do if your spouse wanted to celebrate at a restaurant that had nothing you would eat? Would you go just to support them? Or would you decline and stay home?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this exact predicament and decides not to go. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for not attending my husband’s celebration dinner due to the restaurant not having anything I could eat? My husband has been working really hard the last two years to advance at his company and he finally got the promotion he’s been after. I’m really, really proud of him. His parents are, too, and wanted to take us all out to dinner to celebrate. My husband absolutely loves prime rib, and there’s only one place in our area that serves it, so he picked that restaurant. The thing is- I’m not fond of steak. I’ll eat it, but very rarely. I prefer chicken or fish. I looked up the menu before leaving, and right now, they have a limited menu. The place had only one fish entree and two chicken entrees, and none of them sounded good for various reasons. I suggested that he pick someplace else so everyone could eat. He refused, citing that we rarely get to go to this place but go to other places in our area regularly, which is true, but those places have lots of variety so everyone can eat.

He gave her plenty of options in hopes of convincing her to go.

He suggested that I ask if they could prepare the fish or chicken without the marinades or sauces, but I didn’t want to make it difficult for the kitchen staff. His next suggestion was that I order dessert while everyone else ate entrees, and then when we were done, he would take me where I wanted so I could eat dinner while he and the kids ate dessert. So I opted to just not go because I didn’t want to sit there, not eating and not having a good time while everyone else was. My husband asked me to go so he could celebrate with the people most important to him. I told him no again and that he needed to get going before he was late. He did go but came back a little over an hour later with the kids, and they all had to go boxes.

The kids kept asking why their mom wasn’t there, so he cut the celebration short.

He said he couldn’t think of what to tell the kids about why I didn’t go when they kept asking without lying or making me sound bad, so he just got an order for them to go and let the kids spend some time with their grandparents talking in the parking lot. I told him he should have stayed, but he said that I put him in a bad spot with the kids and that I knew he wanted everyone there, and that I should’ve just gotten over my picky eating for one night. I maintain if he really wanted us to eat dinner as a family all then he should’ve picked a restaurant with a more accommodating menu. AITA?

Yikes! Talk about an awkward situation.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about her behavior.

Agree! She’s very selfish.

Most people would be fine with a drink and dessert, but not this lady.

Yes, this should’ve been one of the rare occasions.

Exactly! It sounds like she controls too much.

She should be ashamed of herself.

Not only is she rude and selfish to her husband, but she’s setting a bad example for her kids.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.