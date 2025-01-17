Husband Gets The Same General Gift For His Pregnant Wife And Friends, But He Won’t Apologize When His Wife’s Feelings Are Hurt

Have you ever given duplicate gifts? It’s not a big deal as long as the recipients aren’t going to open them together, but if they know about it…

Well, it can kind of come off as lazy, or not thoughtful.

See how one Redditor calls her husband out on his convenient yet thoughtless gift strategy.

Read below to see how it all goes down.

AITA for arguing with my husband about my Christmas gift I (32) am currently nine months pregnant, and I feel like my husband (32) doesn't care about me as a person anymore.

This all started after one fateful gift exchange…

This is because this evening we were at a friend's house to exchange Christmas gifts, and I noticed he gave the two other couples there the same bag as the gift he gave me this afternoon. (I didn't open mine of course; it's for Christmas). The ladies there opened their's, so I saw what was perhaps going to be in mine, too.

But once they got in the car, the truth came out.

When we were driving home, I asked him if I was going to get similar stuff, which was two goodies from a beauty shop, and he replied, yes. I was pretty underwhelmed because: I don't like that beauty shop because their stuff has nickel in it, and he knows I'm allergic to it. Plus I've told him before because his mother bought me something from them, and I never used it. I gave him hints about my possible gifts since October, and he bought that bag yesterday, so I think he clearly doesn't listen to me/care about what I say. He bought me the same stuff as two friends, so I think he doesn't think I'm more important than them, and it stings.

And then there’s the Christmas card…

He gave me the bag this afternoon because I was making Christmas cards for our two extended families (drawing, painting and writing them). He asked me to do one for myself, too because he didn't want to make one for me himself. To clarify, the budget for my gift is never over 30€, which we both agreed on, and he is very well off with his salary, so it isn't a money issue.

No, in fact — it was his pride.

While we were arguing, he yelled and made me cry and said he doesn't care about gifts. He doesn't want to keep gifting me painting supplies and books (which I both love), and that if I don't like the gift he bought me, he will throw it away, so I won't have anything for myself. I'm extremely tired [of being] looked over when I think about the interests of everyone else all the time. I was counting on him since this year, with the pregnancy, I'm not a person anymore because everyone cares about the baby more than me.

Unfortunately, this argument was a doozy.

We went home and kept discussing and he left the house slamming doors and yelling. AITA for arguing over the gift?

So, does Reddit side with the copycat gifter or this new mother who just wanted to be seen?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Redditors highlighted the subtle point of just how he was obtaining her Christmas card.

They also said a little revenge couldn’t hurt…

And they provided a few different ways to go about it all.

And finally, some Redditors said it was all fun and games until it’s DIVORCE.

This husband needs to get his priorities (and gift) straight, or else he will lose his wife.

He sounds like a real peach.

