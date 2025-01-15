Husband’s Habit Of Fact-Checking Conversations Leaves Wife Feeling Undermined And Questioned

Being corrected by someone in a conversation can be uncomfortable, but it’s even worse when the person feels the need to fact-check afterward.

So, what if you often double-checked information, not to undermine someone, but just to learn more, yet your partner saw it as a lack of trust?

Would you stop to avoid upsetting them?

Or would you keep doing it?

In the following story, one husband faces this exact dilemma and wonders if his curiosity is crossing a line.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for researching stuff when my wife corrects me or tells me something I didn’t know? My wife and I have been married for 6 years now. She keeps getting mad at me for Googling or researching things when I find I might be incorrect or am incorrect about something or when I’m curious about a statement my wife has said. I know it’s probably not the best practice.

He tried to explain it to her.

However, I explained to her that I don’t do it to try and prove who’s wrong or right. I am just trying to improve my knowledge base and learn about something. I even told her I knew and believed her, but I wanted to know more about why I was wrong. She just views it as not trusting what she says. AITA?

Yikes! This is not an easy situation to deal with.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer him.

As long as he does it to everyone and not just his wife, there shouldn’t be a problem.

