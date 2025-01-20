‘I cringe when I see a mom blogger doing her laundry.’ – TikTokker Said That Front-Loading Washing Machines Are Not A Good Idea

Maybe front-loading washing machines aren’t the best idea…

That’s according to a TikTokker named Kelsey, and she took to the social media platform to explain why she feels that way.

Kelsey said, “If you have a front-end loader washer and dryer, your clothes are nasty. I said it. Your clothes are nasty and they’re not clean, and you can’t convince me otherwise.”

She said that “your clothes are masked in perfume” if you use a front-end washer and compared it to a man in a shower “putting a little bit of that Old Spice in his hair and letting the soapy water run down him.”

Kelsey continued, “I cringe when I see a mom blogger doing her laundry. She’s got a front-end loader, and she’s just shoving as much as she can in there. And you know for a fact that those clothes are not clean, because there is no possible way act as that machine was that water can even seep in between all the materials.”

She ended her video by saying, “Ya nasty.”

She’s not a fan!

