January 23, 2025 at 2:49 pm

‘I did not sleep last night.’ – Homeowner Installed A Ring Camera And Then Heard Somebody’s Voice Coming From It Telling Her Daughter To Not Cry

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hannierich16

Are Ring cameras a good idea?

I’d say the overwhelming majority of people would say yes, but a woman named Hannah posted a video on TikTok that might make folks think otherwise.

Source: TikTok

Hannah said that she heard a noise coming from her Ring camera and then a voice said to her 3-year-old daughter, “It’s okay little girl, stop crying.”

Source: TikTok

Hannah reported the incident to Ring in an official complaint.

She told viewers, “I want to know how many people this has happened to, because I am unwell. I did not sleep last night. Where’s the security?”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@hannierich16

If you use Ring indoor cameras beware!!!! Sorry if I’m rambling, I’m still quite unwell #indoorcamera #ringdoorbell #ringcamera #hackers #terrifying

♬ original sound – Hannah ✨

And this is how viewers reacted.

One viewer was shocked.

Source: TikTok

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

So creepy…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter