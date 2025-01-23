‘I did not sleep last night.’ – Homeowner Installed A Ring Camera And Then Heard Somebody’s Voice Coming From It Telling Her Daughter To Not Cry

Are Ring cameras a good idea?

I’d say the overwhelming majority of people would say yes, but a woman named Hannah posted a video on TikTok that might make folks think otherwise.

Hannah said that she heard a noise coming from her Ring camera and then a voice said to her 3-year-old daughter, “It’s okay little girl, stop crying.”

Hannah reported the incident to Ring in an official complaint.

She told viewers, “I want to know how many people this has happened to, because I am unwell. I did not sleep last night. Where’s the security?”

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

One viewer was shocked.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

So creepy…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.