‘I’d love to know if it’s actually effective.’ – Woman Wants To Know If A Hair Treatment Promoted By Wellness Influencer Nina Poole Works Or Not

Unwanted hair growth is common in young women.

“Who’s tried this?” asks influencer and TikToker @cassie.baldwin, about a beauty treatment that’s gaining popularity.

It happens for several reasons: they have a condition like PCOS that makes hair grow where it isn’t supposed to grow or they are tired of shaving their legs or waxing under their nose.

Cassie is referring to Cyperus rotunda oil, a natural treatment to limit hair growth.

“Have you seen that Nina Poole video?” Cassie asks.

In the video, wellness influencer and TikToker Nina shares a study from the National Institutes of Health on the oil.

“She basically said Cyperus rotunda oil can stop or reduce hair growth,” Cassie explains. “Saving you a trip to the med spa to get laser hair removal?

Cassie is asking her followers if they have tried this, so they will respond in the comments and it works.

It’s interesting to see the ripple of effect Nina Poole’s video and Nina Poole’s brand in general.

One influencer influences another, who then influences her own audience without even endorsing the product.

This is the Nina Poole video Cassie referred to.

Here is what folks are saying.

The video seems to help people move from what we call in sales and marketing, “the consideration stage.”

A good example of how a brand’s credibility with a market plays a big role in sales.

There were quite a few testimonials, which also helped influence people.

I wouldn’t mind smelling like spearmint, but seriously, check for credible data, not just testimonials.

A few people with PCOS said it helped their condition.

I’m glad people are finding something that helps them.

