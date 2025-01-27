If You’ve Got A Pair Of Uggs, This Person Has A Clever Hack For Cleaning Up Those Water Stains

Ugg owners…this one’s for you!

A TikTokker named Camille posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how to clean their Ugg boots so they’ll look brand new.

The text overlay on Camille’s video reads, “For the girl who said dry shampoo would clean your Uggs, I love you.”

But don’t go anywhere, because Camille posted a second video and showed folks how to do it!

Check out the first video.

In her follow-up video, Camille walked viewers step-by-step through her special Ugg cleaning process.

All you need is some dry shampoo and a toothbrush.

Take a look!

This is how people reacted.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Another person asked a question.

And this person also asked a question…

Get those Uggs nice and clean!

At least, it’s worth a shot.

