If You’ve Got A Pair Of Uggs, This Person Has A Clever Hack For Cleaning Up Those Water Stains

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

Ugg owners…this one’s for you!

A TikTokker named Camille posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how to clean their Ugg boots so they’ll look brand new.

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

The text overlay on Camille’s video reads, “For the girl who said dry shampoo would clean your Uggs, I love you.”

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

But don’t go anywhere, because Camille posted a second video and showed folks how to do it!

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

Check out the first video.

@camilleeponc_

Likee i love youu🥰🥰🥰🫶🏽🫶🏽🤍🤍 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #uggs #deyshampoo #cleaninguggswithdryshampoo #december

♬ original sound – skingasm – skingasm

In her follow-up video, Camille walked viewers step-by-step through her special Ugg cleaning process.

All you need is some dry shampoo and a toothbrush.

Take a look!

@camilleeponc_

Tutorialll!! #uggs #deyshampoo #girlzonlydryshampoo #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ congratulations by mac miller – Hannah🎹

This is how people reacted.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

Another person asked a question.

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

And this person also asked a question…

Source: TikTok/@camilleeponc_

Get those Uggs nice and clean!

At least, it’s worth a shot.

