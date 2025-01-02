LASIK Patient Revelead That The Surgery Ruined Many Aspects Of Her Day-To-Day Life. – ‘Here we are nine years later.’

I’ve met several people who had LASIK eye surgery and they all had nothing but praise for the procedure.

But I guess that it doesn’t work out well for everyone…

A woman named Maggie posted a video on TikTok and talked about how her LASIK surgery ended up being nothing but trouble.

Maggie said about her LASIK surgery, “It has completely altered the course of my life.”

She said she got the surgery nine years ago in Madison, Wisconsin and other people in her life had no issues with getting the same procedure done.

Maggie said everything was fine at first after the surgery, but she was soon in pain that didn’t ever go away.

She said, “Here we are nine years later.”

Maggie added that the surgery, “destroyed many aspects of my day-to-day life.”

Maggie posted a follow-up video and went more in-depth about how all-consuming the pain is in her eyes.

She also called getting LASIK surgery the only regret of her life.

