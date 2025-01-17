He Asked Her Future Mother-In-Law To “Throw Him A Biscuit” During Dinner, So She Did And He Never Asked For Her To Do That Again

When you’re still in the courting stage, impressing your future in-laws can be terrifying.

Here’s a story about a man who was invited for dinner to meet the parents of the woman he’s wooing.

To ease the tension, he showed his sense of humor by asking his future MIL to “throw him a biscuit.”

Of course, the mother obliged, but she did it literally.

Check out the full details below.

“Throw me a biscuit” This story involves my great grandfather, Luke. Luke was a farmer from a small Missouri town. When he was a young man, he met “Mary,” the woman who would eventually become his wife and my great grandmother.

Mary invited Luke to their house to meet her parents.

Before they were wed, he was “doing his wooing” (direct quote he said to my dad and his brothers). He was invited over to Mary’s house for dinner, so he could meet her parents. Mary’s father isn’t really involved in this story (so I won’t give him a name), but her mother, “Elle,” very much is.

Luke asked his future mother-in-law to “throw” him a biscuit.

During the dinner as Luke, Mary, and Elle made small talk and ate, Luke decided he wanted a biscuit. They had been placed directly next to Elle, so Luke decided to ask his future mother-in-law for one. But instead of politely asking her for one, Luke decides to show his sense of humor and says this: “Throw me a bickut, Elle.” Yes, he said “bickut,” however that’s spelled.

Elle did… literally!

I don’t remember the exact reaction of everyone at the table. But I’m sure Mary was quite mortified. Elle, on the other hand, didn’t miss a beat. Luke wanted her to throw him a “bickut,” so she did. She picked up a biscuit and threw it directly at him. Luke and Mary were wed not long after, and Luke never spoke to his mother-in-law like that again.

Some people would do anything to break the tension with their future in-laws.

Most people, if we’re being honest.

