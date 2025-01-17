Business Owner Gave A Customer Free Shipping From A Different Courier, But He Got Furious Saying He Wanted The Delivery Service He Paid For. So He Complied And Charged Him Extra For The Exact Same Delivery Date.

Some customers are too entitled, they think they’re always right even when they’re not.

Ok, I’ll give you exactly what you paid for I manage a small local retail store. We have an online site where people can place orders. When this occurs, we will just get an email with the order summary. One of the employees will find the item from the sales floor, and mail it out. Also, we offer free shipping over $69.99.

Tuesday, we received an order for a shirt and the man paid extra for two-day shipping through FedEx. One of the girls that works with me collected his order. And since his order was over our minimum free shipping, she went ahead and gave him free shipping through USPS. Since he was in a neighboring state, USPS will arrive within two days. She sent him an email accordingly.

About a half an hour later, he calls on the phone. And I hear the girl who processed his order apologizing to him repeatedly for about 10 minutes. She was visually frustrated, but stayed calm during the entire call until he hung up. She begins explaining to me that the customer was yelling at her for not processing the order the way he placed it. She doesn’t get to finish her story before the phone rings again. And I answer this time to the voice of an angry customer.

I let him fill me in on the details of why he is so mad. He aggressively explains to me that he paid for two-day shipping, and needs this shirt by Saturday morning. He is furious that we have given him such poor customer service. And didn’t even inform him of the changes we made to his order.

I informed him that we had found a way to save him the $40 and chose to ship with USPS. After he was too short of breath to yell at me anymore, I simply asked a few follow up questions: Me: “I am a little confused. Maybe you can clarify for me. Was there something you had against USPS?”

Him: “No, that’s not the point. I don’t care what company you ship from!” Me: “Oh, great! We just went ahead and gave you FREE shipping since USPS will do two-day shipping. Him: “Well, it’s just bad customer service! I should have been notified. No one told me anything! I just got an email saying that my package was going to be coming through USPS.” Me: “I mean, isn’t that us notifying you?”

Customer goes off on a rant about how our service sucks, and whatnot. It ends something like this. Me: “Well, since you don’t care which company we ship from, and you just need it by Saturday. And the package is projected to be delivered by Thursday and we saved you $40, I’m just not sure what the issue is.” Him: “I DON’T CARE ABOUT THE $40. I SHOULD GET WHAT I PAID FOR!” Well if that’s what you want, you betcha! I’ll charge you the $40 for shipping.

Shipping is always such a crap shoot.

