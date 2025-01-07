Man Paid For A Parking Space On The Street, But Other People Park Their Cars In The Space Without His Permission

If someone was parking in a parking spot you’re paying for, would you be kind enough to give them a warning?

Or would you take action right away, like calling a tow company?

This man shares his experience about paying for a parking permit so he could park his car on the street.

However, when his vehicle is not there, some people park in his spot.

Read the story below to find out how he reacts when this happens.

AITA for leaving notes for people who park in my unused parking space? I rent an apartment which comes with one tiny car space. My car doesn’t fit. So I’ve had to pay for a parking permit to park out on the street. This is pretty common in this neighbourhood.



People (I don’t know who) will frequently park in my space. I always leave a note asking them not to park there. I figure I’m technically also paying for that space, so someone else shouldn’t get it for free.



Also, if they knock the wall making up the space, that’ll be on me. A friend has told me that I should just leave it, and am being over the top since I don’t need the spot anyway. I completely disagree. Am I the jerk here?



What do you think? Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit about this story.













