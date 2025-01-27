Man Tells Wife Exactly What He Wants For His Birthday, But When She Ignores It And Makes Him A Homemade Gift Instead, He Rejects It And Buys What He Really Wants

Some people are hard to shop for because they don’t ask for anything, but others tell you exactly what they want.

So, what would you do if you made it crystal clear what you wanted for your birthday, only for your spouse to ignore you and give you something completely different – again?

Would you smile and accept it so you don’t hurt their feelings? Or would you finally put your foot down and make your feelings known?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation with his wife and decides he can’t deal with it anymore.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for returning my homemade wife’s birthday gift me and telling her I don’t want it. I then went out and bought what I actually wanted My wife makes less money than me and is the type of person who prefers to make her own gifts for people. The issue is she will do this even if the person doesn’t want this. I will use myself as an example. For the past few years, she has made every single gift I have been given. No matter what I ask for, I get a homemade gift, and it doesn’t matter if it is cheap or not.

She doesn’t seem to care about the wish list.

Last Christmas, I asked for a new a few things, and I got a homemade scarf. I always get her the stuff she wants, so I have talked to her about this multiple times.

Sadly, his birthday present was not different.

My birthday was yesterday, and I asked her to give me a book. It was only 25 dollars, and I sent her the link. I opened the gift, and she made some homemade bookmarks. It wasn’t even the type of bookmark I like. They were made from fabric, and I like the wooden ones.

He rejected the gift.

I must have made a face because she asked what was wrong. I told her I didn’t want these. I made it so clear what I actually wanted and I have talked to her so many times. I handed them back and went out to buy the book. We had a big fight when I got back, she claims I am being ungrateful and a jerk. AITA?

Wow! This is a really tough situation for both of them.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

