Employee Was Fired Because Of A Senior Manager Who Wasn’t Fond Of Him, So He Looked Her Up Online And Found Some Info That Would Destroy Her Career

Office politics is a serious issue in many workplaces.

This man told a story about how he was fired because a senior manager didn’t like him that much.

As a payback, he did some research and discovered personal stuff about her that could affect her license.

He used this information to his advantage and eventually, worked out for him.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Senior manager gets me fired. I turn things around and get her job and salary, plus see her break down and then let her know exactly how I got my revenge. I was hired by a company as an assistant manager, a job I was well qualified for. The owner is rarely on-site as he owns several businesses. The company is run by a GM, who hired me, but works mostly second shift. Therefore, I would have little daily contact with them since I was hired for first shift.

Meet Eva…

I was assigned to Eva for training. Eva was a manager and had been with the company five years. I trained with her for a few days, and then I was on my own. Though she and I had overlapping shifts and would see each other a few days a week. We were friendly, but not close.

This man noticed that Eva started acting resentful towards him.

After a few months, I was doing well at my job. And had even gotten some new procedures adopted to help boost sales. Eva began to act resentful. She would correct me for small things, and took any opportunity to remind me that she had trained me.

But he just ignored her.

It didn’t matter to me—she wasn’t my boss, and I reported to the GM. So I mostly just ignored her. What I didn’t know was that Eva was not just tight with the GM. They had worked together at another place for 10 years before this one.

The GM called him to let him go.

One day at shift end, GM asked to talk, and told me it’s not working out. She said I’m still making mistakes at six months that I shouldn’t be. I asked for examples. A few of them were petty matters Eva had mentioned, but most of them were just not true. I tried to argue but it was clear that I was set up.

He promised himself he would get back at her.

I decided to reach out to the owner since I had nothing to lose. He was sympathetic, but said he relies on the GM to run the business and had to support her decision. He said that if things hadn’t been so bad between me and Eva, it probably could have worked out. That’s when I knew she was behind me being fired from a job I needed, really liked and was making great money. And so, I vowed to get revenge.

He looked her up online and found something “juicy.”

I started searching her info online. In less than an hour, I had uncovered gold, thanks to one of those pay services. About three months prior, Eva was arrested and charged with DWI in a neighboring state. The court records showed she had a hearing coming up in a few weeks.

He learned that Eva’s license could potentially be suspended.

That was enough to get her fired. It affects a professional license she and I had to have as management. Per state law, license holders must report criminal charges to the licensing board. And in the case of a DWI arrest, licenses are typically suspended pending trial.

Of course, he told this to the owner of the company.

I called the owner and told him what I discovered. It was news to him. I guess since it was out of state, Eva was keeping it secret. Maybe she was hoping to get let off the charges.

Eva was fired, so he took over her job.

The next day, the owner called and said Eva was fired. He thanked me for telling him about her DWI and apologized for how I was fired. He also offered me Eva’s position and salary. He asked me to come in the next morning to meet with him, and to cover Eva’s shift. I accepted.

Eva came in, crying and begging for her job back.

That alone was sweetly satisfying revenge, but what happened next was the icing on the cake. I got to work extra early and met with owner and GM. We all agreed to start fresh. Cool. It was still an hour before opening. I was in the back of the place when I heard the front door chime. When I came out a few minutes later, Eva was there, tears flowing, begging the owner for her job back.

He wished her good luck on her court date.

She obviously didn’t know I was there. Because when she saw me, her whole body seized and her shocked expression was priceless. I walked right by her, staring her down with a crappy grin, and went outside. Eva came out a minute later and wouldn’t make eye contact. As she walked away, I said, “good luck on the 23rd.” That was her court date.

Whoa!

Pro-level revenge indeed. Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

Keep an eye out, says this one.

This user shares a reminder to him.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Short and simple!

Finally, some honest insights from this user.

If you’ve got something to hide, stay discreet and never mess with anybody!

That’s common sense.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.