Man’s Wife Prefers Wearing Hoodies While He Prefers Wearing Tailored Pants And Button-ups, So She Asked Him To Stop Dressing Like A “Pretentious Person”

Usually, women encourage their partners to dress up, but in this parallel universe we’re about to get thrown into, this is not the case.

This man shares how his wife feels bothered that he dresses up well while she prefers “comfortable” clothing for all sorts of events and gatherings.

Now he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong for looking so put together.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for always being overdressed and making my wife look ‘bad’ because she doesn’t dress up? I work in a corporate setting which requires me to always be in formal apparel. I have gotten used to wearing formal clothing to the point that I pretty much prefer to wear it most of the time. Whether I’m picking my kids up from practice, visiting family or going shopping except for when I go to the gym, I wear tailored pants with a button-up of some sort.

That sounds normal given his job and he enjoys it, too.

I know that I’m overdressed most of the time but I just enjoy being dressed well and it has become my style. My wife on the other hand is completely opposite of me. She likes wearing casual and comfortable clothes like sweatpants and hoodies which is completely fine. But my wife says that when we go out together that I make her look like a slob because I’m overdressed making her look like she doesn’t take care of herself.

It’s actually the way other people perceive it…

We visited my in-laws a couple of days ago. I was wearing my usual style of clothing while my wife was just wearing a hoodie and some sweatpants. My wife’s mother made a joke about me looking nice in my clothes and then jokingly said that people would never assume that my wife and I are married and that I should encourage her to not dress like a slob.

He may laugh it off, but his wife didn’t.

I just laughed it off and told her that my wife just likes being comfortable. This didn’t go over well with my wife and told me when we got back home that I should stop dressing like a pretentious person and wear ‘normal clothing’ like everybody else and stop making her look bad. I told her that nobody cares what she wears and that I don’t tell her how to dress so she can’t tell me how to dress. This turned into a petty argument that shouldn’t have even taken place at all. AITA?

He actually defended her when her mom made that comment.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

Why should he change his style when he is the one getting compliments?

