Marshalls Customer Found Dollar Tree Hand Sanitizer Being Sold At The Store With A Big Mark-Up

These stores are trying to squeeze every penny out of us, aren’t they?

I’m sure it’s always been that way, but it sure feels like it’s been ramped up lately, huh?

A woman named Zakiya posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy about what she saw when shopping at a Marshalls store.

She asked, “Why are all of these at Marshalls? I have the same one from the Dollar Tree.”

Zakiya said the price of the product at Dollar Tree was $1.25.

And at Marshalls, the hand sanitizer cost $7.99.

She said, “That’s crazy.”

In the caption, Zakiya wrote, “Marshall’s is playing y’all lmao! The Dollar Tree right next door too!”

Scandalous!

Take a look at the video.

Marshall’s is playing y’all lmao! The dollar tree right next door too! 🤣😭 #bpure #marshalls #dollartree

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was shocked.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Now we’re being ripped off when we buy hand sanitizer?

