Mechanic Shows How He Does Brake Inspections And Why People Shouldn’t Top Off Their Brake Fluid. – ‘It went into the pistons because your brake pads are low.’

I don’t know about you, but I think one of the best things about TikTok is all the advice viewers get from mechanics.

And here’s another one for you to take in!

A mechanic named William posted a video and explained to viewers how he performs brake inspections on vehicles.

William told viewers, “Random tip of the day for you guys. How to do a simple brake inspection.”

He continued, “My first thing when I do a brake inspection is look at the brake reservoir and see how much fluid is in it between the max line to the minimum line.”

William said people shouldn’t top off their brake fluid and explained, “Brake fluid doesn’t dissipate. Brake fluid is low because it went into the pistons because your brake pads are low.”

He added that if the fluid level is low, people should check to see if their brake pads are worn out.

William continued, “If your minimal gauge is on the minimal side, somewhere in the car, front axle or rear axle, you’re out of brake pads.”

He added, “If you can’t see the [depth] of the pad, what I do is I look right here between the brake pad itself and the edge of the clip. You see how deep it is?”

William said, “When we actually work on the car, we push the brake pistons out back. Guess what happens to the fluid that was in the piston that the reservoir took? It goes back up there.”

