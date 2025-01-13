Middle Child Teases His Younger Siblings For Years About “Warm Pillows,” So One Of Them Leaves A Water Bottle Under His Pillow On A Hot Night

Sibling rivalry can lead to endless teasing, but sometimes, payback comes when you least expect it.

Imagine one of your kids had a habit of taunting his siblings with harmless jokes, but they patiently waited for the perfect moment to get even.

In the following story, one child found himself dealing with this very situation and learned that even the smallest jokes can come back to haunt you.

Here’s how it all played out.

Warm pillows For years, our middle child has been teasing his younger siblings with his favorite “saying.” He would taunt them and say in an affected voice: “May your pillow always be warm on both sides.” They could never think of what to say back to him, and we didn’t correct him as it seemed quite harmless. We have been having exceptionally warm weather, and the homes here do not have air conditioning and are built to retain the heat in cold winters.

Someone got their revenge.

On this day, it was very hot and humid, but even more humid and sticky night. Our youngest children had gone to bed hours earlier and were sound asleep. Our middle child went to bed and within 2 minutes was standing in our room, with a look of utter fury on his face….and a filled hot water bottle that he had found under his pillow. We don’t know which sibling got their revenge, but it sure was petty.

Well played! He probably thought twice before saying that again.

