Mom Refuses To Let Three-Year-Old Go To Disneyland Without Her, But Now Her In-Laws Are Upset With Her For Being “Unreasonable”

AITA for not letting my daughter go to Disney land I (25f) have two kids. One 6-month-old and a 3-year-old. I am in school right now, and funds are tight. During Christmas dinner, my sister-in-law (29f) announced she was going to Disney and asked if I wanted to come with my kids. The kids were not present for this conversation. I declined, stating I had school and not enough for the trip. My sister-in-law said she would pay for the older child and take her to Disney without me if I couldn’t come. I declined once again because I am not comfortable with my child leaving the country without me. I sensed she was upset by this answer, but we didn’t discuss it further and haven’t since.

I came home today, and my 3-year-old ran up to me asking if she could go to Disney with her aunt. When I asked my boyfriend how she found out about Disney, he told me the sister-in-law had called while I was out and told my daughter all about Disney and how they were going, but that her mother (me) did not want her to go with them. I thought it was common sense not to rub it in a child’s face that others were going to Disney, and she wasn’t, but apparently, I’m wrong and stealing my child’s joy because I won’t let her go out of the country without me.

Their argument is that because I let my daughter sleep over at the sisters-in-law’s house and ask them to watch her for me when I have appointments or plans, I should be fine with them going to the US without me. For me, the other part is that I have always dreamt of bringing my daughter to Disney, which is something I shared with my in-laws. A big part of me going back to school to level up my education was so that I could take my kids on trips often. I would love for her to be able to go but I do not feel comfortable with her being so far away from me and not being able to watch her in such a busy destination. AITA?

As this person points out, the three-year-old will not remember the trip.

As this comment points out, she’s the mom and said no – end of story.

