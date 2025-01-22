Mom Said That Coca-Cola Is Good To Have On Hand to Help Make Norovirus’ Stomach Issues Less Painful.

Is there anything Coca-Cola can’t do?

A woman named Rose posted a video on TikTok and said why thinks it’s a good idea to keep Coke on hand for sick kiddos.

Rose told viewers, “I’m knee-deep in Coca-Cola/norovirus TikTok, and it really has me thinking because when I was pregnant with my son six years ago, I had hyperemesis gravidarum.”

She added, “I don’t know if I’m saying that right, but from the moment I found out I was pregnant until the day I delivered, all day every day I’d just throw up. I lost like, 20 pounds during the pregnancy, I was getting IVs constantly, couldn’t keep water down to save my life, but I could keep Coca-Cola down, which was weird, and I was never really a Coca-Cola person.”

Rose said about her son, “I didn’t want him to get into soda, especially that young. But his stomach issues completely went away and he literally demands. He’s five-and-a-half now, but he drinks a Coca-Cola every single day. My daughter got norovirus nasty last month, and him and my daughter and my son go to the same school, they’re in the same class, they sit at the same table. Obviously, they were both exposed to it.”

Rose continued, “Now that I’m seeing all this stuff about norovirus and Coke, I think there’s actually something in Coca-Cola I’m sure it’s not good, that reduces stomach acid or something, and I don’t know.”

She added, “So kids are going back to school next week, they’ve been with family, traveling, doing all these things, you know the virus is going to pop right back up so if you have young kids and they get sick at school, or whatever, I would just keep Coca-Cola handy in the house, because there’s something to it.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Coca-Cola for the win!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.