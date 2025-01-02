Neighbor Asked Them To Replace Their Old Wooden Fence, But They Didn’t Expect Him To Replace It With Concrete

It can sometimes be tough to decide who is responsible for a fence that separates two properties.

If the fence is totally on your land, though, it makes sense that you could be entirely responsible for maintaining and eventually replacing the fence.

It’s also worth noting that the person who pays for the fence gets to decide what it looks like and what it’s made out of, though.

The neighbors in today’s story had no idea the new fence would be so much different from the old one!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

You asked for a secure fence, we gave you a secure fence. Our neighbours can be funny buggers. Nice one minute, moody the next. There was a rickety old fence between our properties which I owned. We’d patched it up a few times but didn’t really have the money to totally replace 80 ft of bespoke sized fences and posts at that time.

Their neighbors want them to put up a new fence.

The neighbours have complained a few times about our fence, they have 10 dogs and have spent a lot of money on landscaping their garden. They demanded we replace the fence because they need a secure boundary for the dogs but made it very clear they were not contributing to the costs. It’s not unreasonable but the way they demanded rubbed me up the wrong way.

Time to build a new fence!

Generally in the U.K, There are no HOA rules on old builds, so I can replace the wooden fence with anything we like as long as it’s on our land and is no more than 2m high. So last month we got a quote and arranged for a firm to replace the fencing. I informed the neighbours and picked a day they would be at work so not to ruin the ‘surprise’.

The new fence looks a lot different than the old one!

When they got home they found the wooden fence and wooden posts have been replaced with 6ft concrete posts and a wall of concrete panels. Now they look out of their kitchen onto what resembles the Berlin Wall. I also made sure the smooth face of the concrete panels are pointing towards us. (We have bushes along our side so wouldn’t see it anyway, but their side is right next to their patio area). They haven’t approached us about it yet but my husband told me he could see the wife in her garden from his office window and she had a face like thunder.

Honestly, it may not be that bad if the neighbors can paint their side of the fence or grow a hedge or something in front of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader would’ve had a completely different response to the neighbor’s request.

This reader agrees that the dog owners should’ve built their own fence.

It seems that everyone on Reddit is feeling petty regarding these neighbors.

This reader is envious of the concrete fence.

At least the dogs are secure!

Small favors and all of that.

