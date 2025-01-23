Neighbor’s Noisy Parties And Constant Theft Pushed One Homeowner Too Far, So He Pulled The Hinges Off The Neighbor’s Door To Retaliate

Some neighbors borrow a cup of sugar, while others help themselves to your entire patio set.

After endless theft and excessive noise, one homeowner got the last laugh by taking something their lousy neighbors would definitely miss.

Read on for the full story!

Steal my stuff, I’ll steal your door. A friend of mine had issues with one of his neighbors. They were noisy, continuously disorderly, and believed they were untouchable.

But it wasn’t just the noise.

They stole really minor things like potted plants, bins, benches, garden furniture — basically anything that was easily moved and not screwed down. After many times of lifting the fence panels up and taking back the items they took, he got annoyed with their audacity and the lack of any real police response.

They were real menaces to the neighborhood.

In the middle of summer, they had a habit of having “parties” with loud music until all hours and scum generally roaming around the local area causing trouble. One day, my friend nipped home during his break and noticed that the front door was open and one of these “parties” was going on in the back of the house. At that time, he worked as a day laborer for an independent carpenter.

So finally, this homeowner had enough.

A plan was hatched. They opened the rear doors of their plain white van, and my friend ran over with an impact driver. He proceeded to remove the screws from the front door’s hinges, steal the door, throw it in the van, and drive off. Plan accomplished, they dumped the door in an on-site skip.

His neighbors definitely noticed.

When he returned that evening, the door was still missing. It was replaced the next morning with a wooden pallet, with a mattress stuck behind it. Eventually, someone probably stole a piece of chipboard, and that was screwed in place instead.

These neighbors thought they could take whatever they wanted, but they never thought they’d get a taste of their own medicine.

What did Reddit think?

You never realize how much of a luxury a door is until it’s taken away from you.

Knock knock jokes are also forever changed.

This commenter gives credit to the sheer ingenuity of this petty revenge.

Never underestimate the lengths some people will go to for revenge.

For a house that welcomed chaos, it seems only fitting that they got a taste of it themselves.

