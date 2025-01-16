Neighbors Smashed Her Plants With Their Package Retrieval Pulley, So Their Spouse Set A Sharp Trap And Watched Their Contraption Fall Apart

A thriving indoor garden takes years of dedication to cultivate. Unfortunately, only seconds of a neighbor’s carelessness can shatter it all.

When the careless upstairs neighbors wreaked havoc on her beloved plants, a crafty homeowner devised a cutting-edge solution that snipped their cavalier attitude down to size.

Read on for the full story!

Petty revenge against bad neighbours My wife loves gardening. All our windows are full of plant pots. We went on a week’s vacation last May. She made a system so no one would have to manually water her plants during our absence.

The neighbors have an unorthodox way of getting their packages.

The second-floor owners hang a rope from their window with a bag at the end, so delivery people can add items in the bag, and they can pull it up. When we are home, they take the utmost care to pull so the bag doesn’t bang against our window and disturb our plants.

But this time, it was a different story.

However, during our vacation, they did their worst. Most of it was caught on our indoor camera. Eight of my wife’s plants fell from the window. Six of them died. She was heartbroken.

Luckily, her spouse had a sharp solution.

Cue petty revenge. I glued razor blades to the window grills. We were out for four days last week.

They made sure to document every move.

I had positioned the indoor camera so it could see everything that goes on at my window, and the coverage extended to the ground floor. I rotated the camera by 90 degrees so the wide angle would cover the height.

It was then they caught everything in 4k.

The second-floor neighbors were pulling their bag with vehement enthusiasm. As it was pulled against the razor blades, their rope broke, and something fragile broke. They thought the rope had gone bad.

So they tried again.

They replaced it with a new rope and were at it again the next day. Something else broke.

Eventually, they caught on.

Eventually, they caught on that if they pulled carefully, it worked fine. I hope they have learned their lesson.

A little slice of karma goes a long way.

Let’s see what Reddit makes of all this.

Few people can say they have such a perfect opportunity to help bring karma upon those who deserve it most.

This commenter has a compliment for the clever homeowners — and for themselves.

Is a rope for a second-floor walk-up really necessary?

What goes up must come down — especially if it’s yanked against razor blades

These homeowners executed this revenge plot with sharp precision.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.