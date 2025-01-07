New Clock-In Policy Was Meant To Enforce Discipline, But Employees Ended Up Profiting From It

High-pressure jobs depend on streamlined processes and mutual trust to get the job done.

But when a comptroller’s skepticism added stricter time-keeping protocols, it ironically rewarded the workers they mistrusted with unexpected overtime.

Comptroller scared of wage theft. I work in an operation center that is manned 24/7 365. Hurricanes, ice storms, chemical releases were staffed.

But soon, management grew suspicious of their employees.

Out of nowhere, the comptroller is afraid that we are skimming hours since we don’t clock in. We just put 12 hours on our time card.

This added a few extra steps for the workers.

Now we have to clock in on the phone app and then use two-part authentication to log on to the computer. We have to hit the ground running so to speak. Everyone shows up 15 minutes early to understand the situation and be ready to go. After we are relieved, we hang around to ensure that everything is understood and running smoothly.

But all these extra hoops ended up giving one worker an unexpected perk!

Since my schedule is 4/4, I get an extra hour of OT that I was doing for free.

Looks like mistrusting his employees came back to bite this comptroller in the you know where.

This comptroller tried to increase company efficiency, but ended up lining their employee’s pockets instead!

After all, time is money!

