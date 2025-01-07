New Neighbors Wanted The Landlord To Empty His House Entirely Because They Were Bringing Their Own Furniture, So He Took Everything Including The Fence

Sometimes when selling a home, buyers and sellers negotiate certain items that will stay and certain items that will not stay when the seller moved out.

In today’s story, the buyers want the seller to take everything, and the seller takes that request to the extreme.

You want me to empty out the whole house? Okay. This is not my story, it is my landlords story. His wife and he are moving soon and the buyers first wanted my landlord to leave the interior complete and they would pay him for it.

A week ago they messaged him that they could get the same furniture cheaper online and they want all of my landlords stuff gone by the time they move in. There is a lovely garden with lots of fauna which are kept of the paths by beautiful metal fences (with curls and such).

My landlord is complying; all the furniture will be gone, but the fences as well. The buyers will have to deal with plants running wild. As the buyers haven’t been nice to me up until now I am enjoying this.

(I also know that, as my current landlord is not very hygienic, that they will come across some surprises. Like the maggots underneath the doormats that I found while pet sitting)

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user corrects this guy’s confusion between flora and fauna.

This user shares how fences are often not allowed to be removed when moving out.

This user shares how they are reminded of an old show.

This user is concerned if the landlord is sure that fence can be removed.

This user shares a very old story with a similar case.

Even though the landlord went a little far with this one, it sounds totally reasonable!

