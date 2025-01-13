Pushy Kid Refuses To Wait His Turn Or Share An Exhibit At The Children’s Museum, So A Dad Teaches The Kid A Lesson

Taking your kids out for a fun day should be relaxing, but sometimes, others take it upon themselves to ruin the experience.

Imagine watching your daughters happily playing at an interactive exhibit, only to have a pushy kid shove them aside and take over. Would you step in and ask him to wait his turn? Or would you give him a taste of his own medicine?

In the following story, one dad finds himself in a battle of wills with an unruly kid at the children’s museum.

Here’s how it all went down.

Revenge at the Children’s Museum I (39M) took my daughters (5 and 2) to the local children’s museum. They had an exhibit where you could type in a message, and it would translate into 5 or 6 different languages and speak it back like a native speaker of that language. My kids are playing with this and pretending they are working on the input keyboard like Mommy and Daddy at work and laughing at the funny sounds coming from this little computer thing when this 10-ish-year-old butthead with a shaved head and sticky hands comes up and starts pushing buttons on the display.

The dad tried to be nice.

I politely asked him to wait and told him that we were almost done and that he could have it soon. He took that as an invitation to push my girls’ hands out of the way so he could type better. I asked him if he could share it so everyone could enjoy it. He ignored me and squeezed into the 1-inch gap in front of the stool my daughter was using to reach the display.

Frustrated at the little boy, he prevented the kid from using the machine.

I told the kid we were here first, and he wasn’t being very nice while hitting the clear button to erase everything he just typed. He let out a caveman-like grunt and started typing again. I hit the clear button again and erased everything. It was a juvenile test of wills after that. I just kept tapping the clear button so he couldn’t type anything. Nothing he was putting in was getting said by the translator. I kept tapping the clear button as he kept typing.

Eventually, the boy got mad and gave up.

He started swatting at my hand and arm and whimpering, “Stop it.” I kept tapping the clear button. There was no way this scrawny 50 lb-when-soaking-wet kid was getting my Popeye-esque forearms to budge from that clear button. I kept hitting the clear button.

After what was a cross between a grunt and a cry crossed the lips of this little playdough and ham sandwich-smelling turd, I leaned in close and whispered to him, “Sucks when people don’t want to share, doesn’t it?” He left to go bother some other kid or wear shoes while jumping on someone else’s couch or add a cha-cha-cha to the birthday song or whatever it is he did for fun. My girls got to continue pretending to type at work and make the machine say funny phrases.

Bravo! What a rude little boy.

