Road Rage Led One Driver To Honk And Shout, So The Other Driver Took A Moment To Slow Him Down

Some drivers treat their horn like a weapon, quick to use it at the slightest inconvenience.

One honk-happy driver finally met his match when he crossed paths with someone unbothered as can be. And in the end, the real joke was on him.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Fine, I’ll pull over and check I was driving home one day on a road with many lanes, came to a stop at a red light, and the guy behind me honked the moment the light turned green. I hadn’t been distracted at all, and I had pushed the gas at the very moment the light had turned green. So I brushed it off as a mistake and kept going, thinking that if he had a problem and wanted to pass me, there was plenty of space.

But it was soon clear it wasn’t a mistake.

But at the next stop — this time at a yield sign, turning right onto another road — he was laying on the horn again for no reason. Again, I was not distracted, and I hadn’t introduced any extra delays at all.

So they decide to teach this driver a little patience.

So that was enough for me. I put it in park, stepped out, and made a big show of checking the back of my vehicle and my tires for some kind of damage or problem.

Then they go right up to the road rager.

Finding nothing, I walked over to ask what the trouble was. “I noticed you honked at me a few times. Is there a problem with my vehicle? I can’t see anything.” The guy was swearing up and down, telling me he had places to be. So I got back, and we moved on.

It turns out, the road rager didn’t actually know where he was going.

Then I noticed he did a big U-turn on the street because, apparently, he had been driving the wrong direction. I guess he was more concerned with honking at me than he was with paying attention to where he was going.

Clearly the road rager had bigger fish to fry than what the car ahead of them was doing!

Some drivers badly need to learn patience – and manners.

The impatient honker might have had places to be, but his U-turn proved he didn’t know where they were.

Turns out, the loudest driver on the road was also the most lost.

