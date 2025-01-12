Roommate Insists That His Laundry Be Left Untouched, So He Leaves Wet Clothes For Weeks And They End Up All Getting Thrown Away

When it comes to having roommates, you should always choose your battles wisely. In other words, if someone does something you don’t like, it may be best to just stay quiet.

So, what would you do if your roommate screamed at you over touching their laundry but then left wet clothes lying around for three weeks? Would you dry them and risk getting yelled at again? Or would you ignore them because it’s not your problem?

In the following story, one roommate finds himself in this exact situation. Here’s how it all played out.

Don’t touch your laundry again? Ok. This is a story about me and my old roommate. One day, I went to do laundry and found a load of his clothes in the dryer. After I did my wash they were still there, so I folded them and left them on his bed. The next day, he comes home, finds his clothes on the bed, and proceeds to scream at me at the top of his lungs that now they were all wrinkled, and he was going to have to rewash the whole load. He tells me to “never touch his laundry again.” Ok. Fine.

He left his laundry again, but this time, the people weren’t nice enough to fold it for him.

Next week, I go to do laundry his clothes are in the washer. I roll my eyes but leave them alone. It’s not urgent that I wash. Now, we also share the machine with the downstairs half of the house (duplex with shared washer/dryer). I return the next day with my laundry, and my roommate’s wet clothes are in a pile in the corner on the concrete floor. Obviously downstairs neighbors dumped them so they could do a load. I do laundry, ignoring his wet laundry. My roommate doesn’t come home for 3 weeks (IDK who goes away for 3 weeks and leaves clothes in the washer, but my roommate did this frequently, disappearing for long periods of time. This made him an excellent roommate despite the temper explosions.) By the time he comes home, his clothes are a mildewed mess, and he has to throw away almost all of them. He never says a word to me about it.

Yikes! He should’ve just not said anything the first time.

