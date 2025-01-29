Roommate Repeatedly Forgets His Keys, But Expects Help To Get Back In. But One Cold And Rainy Day He’s Left Outside Waiting In The Shed.

Unfortunately, you’ll find that some people will take advantage of your kindness until they’re forced to face the consequences.

So, what would you do if your roommate constantly forgot his keys and expected you to drop everything to let him in? Would you keep enabling the behavior? Or would you finally let him deal with the mess he created?

In the following story, one frustrated roommate decides enough is enough and lets his forgetful friend learn a lesson the hard way. Here’s how it all played out.

Left my roommate out in the cold I’ve lived with a friend for seven years now, and he’s a nice enough guy, but over the years, he has gotten more and more lazy. We have a dishwasher, but he’ll leave his used dishes out for days, he never cleans, he has long hair that he leaves in the shower drain, and he expects me to do the laundry. You can imagine I’m getting pretty fed up with his behavior, and I’ve asked him to at least clean up after himself, but he always forgets after a few days.

Lately, he has started forgetting his keys too, and calls me if I’m out, so I’ll have to come back home to let him in. Of all the things he does this is the most annoying because I have to drop what I’m doing just to go help him. Well, after the third time, I had enough, and I told him, “If you forget your keys again, I won’t come home. If you want to hide an extra key in the shed for when you forget your keys, you’ll have to pay for it yourself” He said he would (he makes more money than me anyway), but lo and behold, he never did.

The next time he forgot his keys was a cold and rainy day, and I told him again that I was done dropping everything for him, but I’d come home once I was done with my shopping. Just to be extra petty, I went into a few extra stores, and it really took my time to decide what to buy. When I got home, he was sitting in the shed, mostly dry but very cold. He never bought an extra key, but he never forgot his own after that.

