Lazy Boss Didn’t Give Employee His Final Pay, So He Devised A Plan That Made The Boss Lose His Company
Some people think they can get away with being rude and lazy.
This man shares a story about his former boss who didn’t give him his final pay.
When he found a new and better job, he also found the perfect way to get revenge. The revenge was so intense that his former boss’s company actually went out of business!
Read the story below to see how he got revenge.
Don’t want to return my tools or pay me? Enjoy losing your business
I’m a trade painter that worked for around 5 years essentially running a company for an owner who took a very hands-off approach.
He was essentially a name and working capitol, and not much else.
His former boss did not give him his final pay.
After getting an offer to work for a bigger commercial company, my old bosses realized he would have to run his own company.
As there really wasn’t anyone else in-house that was qualified, he resorted to acting like a child to try and make me stay.
He made me run around the world to receive my final pay, which I never even got.
And refused to return my tools spread throughout various jobs.
His new company presented a better offer.
Revenge time.
As luck would have it, another even better offer from an even bigger company ended up in my lap.
They wanted to subcontract me a very substantial amount of their work.
But I’m going to need more employees for that.
He made a good offer to his old coworkers, and they accepted.
So, I go through and call each and every member of the original company and offer them a 3-dollar-an-hour raise to work for me, which all of them accepted.
After all, they know me and they’ve worked for me for years.
And it’s more money.
No brainer.
He then asked them to grab his tools from their previous company.
They barely know the owner, and those who know him don’t like him. LOL.
I then asked them to grab only my tools (which was the vast majority of tools on all the jobs) from their respective jobs.
I told them to do this when they leave for the weekend on Friday.
His former boss had no idea why nobody was working for him anymore.
Monday rolls around and my old boss is getting calls left and right from supervisors asking why nobody’s at work and what’s going on.
He was so hands-off, he didn’t even have his employees’ phone numbers to call and ask them.
He’s essentially without employees, and little to no tools to complete any jobs at this point.
So, his boss’s company closed after 6 months.
Fast forward to 6 months and his company has now closed.
He’s lost all his work.
His new addition to his house has come to a grinding halt half way though construction,
He’s hurting big time.
I never got my last check, but I did get a great group of workers and a company of my own.
So I guess I’ll just call it even.
That worked out really well, despite not getting the final check.
Let’s check out the reactions of other people on Reddit.
Good job, says this person.
This user shares their personal insight.
Here’s another sensible comment.
People are loving the revenge.
Finally, this person says it’s one of the best stories.
A bad and negligent boss won’t last long in the industry.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.