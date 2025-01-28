Rude Homeowner Made Up Reasons To Complain About Her Neighbor, So He Tricked Her With Some Cheap Locks

Neighbors can be rude and crazy at the same time.

This man shares how the woman next door would complain about nonsense things and even completely made up things. She even got mad when he did something nice for her.

He finally had enough, so he thought of a way to get back at her.

Read the full story below and find out what he did.

I can’t pick my neighbors, but I can pick their lock. Back in the far off days of ’02, I lived in a duplex. The people in the other half of the duplex complained to the landlord all the time for nothing. As in, I was once woken up at 2:00 AM by my landlord calling to say that the neighbors reported me having a crazy loud party and that I was keeping them awake.

The complaint was a complete lie.

I was sleeping. I was alone. There were no lights on. There was nothing making noise. (Well, I do snore.) Basically, she complained about both petty and made up things constantly. There’s your background.

He mowed his lawn and decided to mow the neighbor’s, too.

So, on the property was a shed with a landlord-supplied electric lawn mower. I mowed my half one day, and thought, “What the hell. Let’s do their half too.” However, the cord didn’t reach to their whole yard from my outlet, so I plugged into their outlet for the last 10% of their side of the lawn.

The neighbor yelled at him, saying he used her electricity.

Next day, she threw a fit at me that I used her electricity. A long fit. A loud fit. I pretty much shook my head, threw my hands up, and walked away from it. I used pennies of your electricity to mow your lawn. I don’t even expect gratitude, it’s a small unasked favor, but why bite my head off over it?

She installed covers on her outlets with padlocks on them.

The next day, she’s got someone on her side. They were installing those clear boxes over her two outlets, with padlocks on them. Clearly a normal response.. So, petty revenge begins here.

He bought identical locks in Walmart.

I take a gander when she’s not home. Those locks are clearly the cheapest locks they could find at Walmart. I go to Walmart and buy two identical ones. They were like six bucks.

And started picking the lock of the neighbor’s padlocks.

One of my hobbies is lockpicking. I’m absolutely not a master. I’m probably not even good, but I sure as heck can open the cheapest padlocks ever made in seconds.

Now, she’s having a hard time opening her locks.

I replace the locks with my own. Looks exactly the same. After a few weeks, I looked out my window one day to see her with an overgrown lawn. I heard her futilely slamming a hammer against the clear boxes for a half hour! It made all the frustration worthwhile. Next time, shut up and take the favor.

