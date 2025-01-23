Rude Guy From School Asked To Copy The Test Answers Of A Nerdy Student, So She Agreed But Gave Him The Wrong Answers

Some people think they can sweet-talk their way into anything.

I let him cheat, so I can watch him fail Back in school, a handful of students, including myself, missed a major test due to extracurriculars. The teacher already arranged for us to take the test in a back room during regular class session. There was a guy, let’s call him Eric. He was the typical jerk who behaved like he was all that and a bag of chips. Rude, obnoxious, and didn’t once talk to me… until that hour in the testing room.

Back in school, I was mostly quiet. If RBF (resting B face) was a thing back then, I would’ve been the poster child for it. I was known to be a bit nerdy, so it wasn’t a surprise when he sat right next to me, chatting it up. He went on to tell me how I looked like I could be a Victoria’s Secret model and I was one of the prettiest girls in school… blah blah blah.

He then asked if he could copy my answers. I smiled and said, “Sure, give me a few minutes, and I’ll show you my answer sheet.” He grinned and twirled around in his seat, fidgeting with his pencil and making absolutely no effort in taking the test.

I look up and whisper, “Done. Hurry up and copy.” With no hesitation, he hurriedly copies my work. I told him to walk away first, so it wouldn’t be suspicious. He did. As he was leaving, he did a weird salute and laughed at the other students still taking the exam.

As soon as that door shut, I erased the answers I gave him. And filled in the correct answers. I turned my work in shortly after. The teacher said she would take a week to grade them.

During that week, Eric didn’t say hi to me at all. When he did look in my direction, he would elbow to his friend to laugh at me. I couldn’t wait until he got his results.

The day finally came. The teacher handed us back our graded tests. And the way he stood up shocked shouting, “An F?!” and ran over to me to see my A+ grade was chef’s kiss. He definitely stopped laughing at me after that.

I guess the player got played big time!

