She Called The Police After Seeing A Shivering Puppy Stuck Outside Her Neighbor’s House In 16 Degree Weather, But The Showed Up And Dismissed Her Concerns

AITA for calling the police on my neighbor because he tied his dog out in 16° weather? I have a neighbor who is a neglectful dog owner. This summer he got a puppy to replace his old dog that passed from preventable illness. My neighbor primarily lets his dog out, unleashed, to run around the street and I’ve had problems with it chasing me and my dogs.

I’ve asked my neighbor to keep his dog leashed on multiple occasions and he didn’t until I submitted a report last week. Now he keeps the dog tied in his front yard for hours at a time. Yesterday we had a snowstorm and today it’s currently 16°. I saw the dog was tied out this morning when I was walking my dogs and I checked every 15 minutes for an hour to see if the dog was taken in before I called. The dog was shivering and lifting its feet (which I recorded on video.)

The local officer followed up with me and said that, although the owner is taking the dog inside now, the dog was fine and was playing in the snow when he arrived. The dog is about 6 months old, maybe 40 lbs and is some kind of small shepherd mix. I know some dogs can withstand a lot colder for a lot longer, but he’s still a puppy. I feel like the officer was dismissive of me as a neighbor with a grudge (and tbh I kind of am) but I am actually very concerned about that dog.

