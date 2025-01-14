She Overheard Her Extended Family Talking Trash About Her And Her Mom, So She’s Refusing To Road Trip With Them Again

Road trips with your extended family can be a lot of fun, but in some cases, they can also be stressful and awkward.

What would you do if you went on one of these trips when you were a kid and you overheard your family talking bad about you and your mom?

That is what the young lady in this story experienced, and now she is hesitant to go on another trip with them several years later.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to go to the family road trip if my Aunt’s parents come For context, the last time I went out with them I was 9. My parents, my sister, my grandmas, and I went to my uncle’s house for Christmas break and decided to hit a road trip. My parents, my grandma, and another uncle were in one car with the luggage and My Uncle, aunt, cousins, sister, aunt’s parents, and I were in another car. It started off great, and me and my cousins brought CDs to watch movies in the car.

A very reasonable request.

We eventually stopped for dinner, and after dinner I asked if I could sit in the middle row and not in the back because I felt a little sick. Keep in mind I had been sitting in the back since the beginning of the trip. My cousin refused because he wanted to see the movie better. Me and him bickered for a while, and eventually he did move to the back. I sat in the middle between my sister and cousin and we finished the movie and all the kids slept, I closed my eyes, but was awake.

They should have been more careful about talking around the kids.

I heard my aunt’s parents call me the B word and say I was torturing their grandson(my cousin). They said I was raised terribly, and that I couldn’t adjust for anything. My aunt agreed and said I made her son cry. My uncle tried to change the topic but they kept talking trash about me. Eventually we stopped at a gas station and my mom gave me some cotton because I don’t do well in Elevation.

This is really out of line.

Later I heard my aunt’s parents say my mom was the b word for bumping into my cousin while giving me cotton. She didn’t and then they said she only cared about me because she only gave me cotton, and doesn’t like my cousins. She didn’t give my sister cotton either, she gave them to me because I requested them. Then they called her fat and overweight. She is not obese, she is a bit chubby but definitely not obese. It really hurt but I stayed quiet. Then we went to the air BnB which was a barn house. My dad had booked it, when my uncle stepped out to make sure this was the one, my aunt started complaining.

Some people are never content.

She said this place was for animals, cause its a barn house. I wanted to yell “why don’t you book it next time” but I stayed quiet. I eventually told my dad about the rude comments after he found me crying in my bed. He talked to my uncle and aunt privately. Now we are going on another trip 8 years later, my aunt is nice now but her parents are still the same. I refuse to go after the way my aunt’s parents behaved, but the rest of my family says I am dramatic, and am ruining the Christmas vacation. AITA?

On the one hand, they were definitely out of line.

On the other, that was a long time ago and maybe their attitudes were due to something she doesn’t know about.

Let’s take a look at the comments to see what they have to say.

Just go on the trip and try to have fun.

That’s the best way to stick it to them.

