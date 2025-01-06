She Told Her Boyfriend She Doesn’t Think He Knows How To Brush His Teeth, And He Got Offended And Defensive

What would you do if you thought your significant other wasn’t taking their personal hygiene seriously enough? Would you call them out on it or try to overlook it?

In today’s story, one woman who describes herself as OCD thinks her boyfriend isn’t taking proper care of his teeth.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA For Telling My Boyfriend It Didn’t Look Like He Knew How To Brush His Teeth? I F(19) have been dating my bf M(20) for almost a year and there’s something about him that lately has been becoming more noticeable. I have a few different versions of OCD but one of them is smells (trust me, I’m aware of how goofy it sounds). I hate bad smells.

She especially can’t stand body odor.

Body odor is so high on that list I’m a freak about it. I take hygiene so serious I can’t deal with being dirty/smelling dirty. That’s just some key background to why this is is so serious to me and why I may have overreacted.

He used to smell like weed.

Now my boyfriend smokes a lot. He’s an avid cannabis user, and I do it with him often. Now when we started dating I’d mostly smell the weed on him, and coming from a strict religious home, I knew that was a habit I’d have to nip in the bud so quickly. So that’s all I’d really smell.

She was grossed out when she saw his teeth.

After he slightly got the clue he would stop smelling so strongly of bud, I unfortunately started smelling something odd. I couldn’t figure out what it was but it was with him. And one day I pointed out he had food on his teeth and he got it off and stretched open his mouth wide and to my absolute disgust and horror: he had plaque on the bottom of his teeth that was bright yellow. Honestly, I was repulsed.

She tried to improve her boyfriend’s teeth cleaning habits.

After that I was trying to subtly help it out, got him matching mouthwashes with me, tongue scrappers, and a water flosser all under saying “It’s best to get into the same routine now, so it’s easier to combine our schedules” or whatever lie. I just needed it to be better. But it didn’t get better.

Her boyfriend is annoyed at how much she comments on his teeth.

His teeth are like magnets to food and food sticks there and I point it out to him, he’d wipe it away. But the more I had to tell him the more I fixated on his teeth, and in result he started to get annoyed/embarrassed even though I’d tell him privately just to help him out. I understand it could be seen as rude but honestly why would I want to kiss someone and end up getting crumbs or food particles that have been sitting in there for who knows how long??

His gums started bleeding.

Anyways, the other day I pointed out he had food on his teeth and he wiped it and I noticed his gums were bleeding. “Why’d you wipe so rough?” I said to him. He said he didn’t but then I got that weird smell I always smell around him occasionally and I asked if he brushed his gums. He told me he did and I mentioned usually not brushing your gums often causes them to become very easily antagonized, which he responds; “I know how to brush my teeth”

She said something pretty offensive.

I don’t know what came over me, but I said “Are you sure?” and I couldn’t take it back. He immediately asked what I meant, so begrudgingly, I told him about the smell, the plaque, and the sticky feeling he’d leave after kissing my neck, cheek, or my lips. He told me that I was rude for saying he didn’t know how to brush his teeth and plaque was just normal. I told him yes it’s normal but he has yellow plaque that’s built up. He said I was focusing to much on something so small but I told him that cleanliness is important to me. Now he’s mad at me but I don’t think I was rude or wrong. AITA?

It sounds like her boyfriend needs to make a dentist appointment to have his teeth cleaned. It also sounds like this relationship isn’t going to work because she’s pretty OCD and he isn’t.

